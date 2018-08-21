हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 12: Here's how Salman Khan may interact with the contestants

The promos of season 2 are out and how! Fans of the show can't keep calm for sure.   

Bigg Boss 12: Here&#039;s how Salman Khan may interact with the contestants
Pic courtesy: Video grab.

Mumbai: The Bigg Boss season is just around the corner. The blockbuster reality show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will go on air sometime in the third week of September, reports suggest. The hunk of an actor will make his presence felt on the day the show premieres and during the weekend ka vaar episodes. But there could be a twist.

Salman, who interacts with the contestants inside the house from the studio through 'me TV', may now address them from a different setup altogether.

According to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, originally attributed to an online portal, Salman may play the role of a teacher sitting in a classroom.

The promos of season 2 are out and how! Fans of the show can't keep calm for sure. The makers had earlier announced that jodis or pairs will be participating as a unit. But according to BL, individuals too will enter as participants. 

Bigg Boss, an Indian version of a Dutch reality show Big Brother has successfully completed 11 seasons. The first season of the show was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan in the second and third editions respectively. Salman has been hosting the show since Season 4.

