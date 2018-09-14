हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shilpa Shinde

Bigg Boss 12: Here's what Shilpa Shinde will be wearing to the premiere night

A total of 21 contestants will enter the show in jodis, reportedly.

Bigg Boss 12: Here&#039;s what Shilpa Shinde will be wearing to the premiere night
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: The buzz about baap of all reality shows 'Bigg Boss 12' is palpable. The show will premiere on September 16, 2018, and it will be hosted by superstar Salman Khan.  This is going to be Sallu Bhai's 9th year in a row, hosting the reality show.

Last season was one of the most entertaining ones with controversial contestants making it a worth the watch. Television actress Shilpa Shinde lifted the trophy while Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta stood first and second runners-up respectively.

According to Bollywood Life.com, Shilpa will be seen on stage along with Salman and this makes us wonder how exciting the episode is going to be. The gorgeous Shilpa is most likely to wear a super stylish indo-western attire. As per the report, she wasn't too keen on wearing a saree.

She told BollywoodLife.com, “Of course, I am very excited about my comeback on that stage. I wanted to look a little different but classy on the show. Elegance is always important for me. I don't know what exactly I will be doing as the creative aspect is finalised at the end minute. In fact, I am not even sure if Salman Sir and I will be in the same frame. However, if our outfits match it will be fun. I am really looking forward to it."

A total of 21 contestants will enter the show in jodis, reportedly.

Comedienne Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be a part of the show.

There is a strong rumour doing the rounds that television couple Gurmeet Chaudhary-Debina Bonerjee, Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar has been approached to come on board the show. Other names who are speculated to be on 'Bigg Boss 12' this time include Sristy Rode, Mahika Sharma, Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim and Tina Dutt etc.

Looks like it's going to be one hell of a crazy night!

 

 

Tags:
Shilpa ShindeSalman KhanBigg Boss 12bigg boss 12 premiere

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close