Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 12: Here's what Salman Khan will do differently this season

There is a strong rumour doing the rounds that television couple Gurmeet Chaudhary-Debina Bonerjee might be on the show.

Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: The 'baap' of all reality shows 'Bigg Boss' is set to be back with its 12th season and the excitement amongst the fans is only palpable. The show is reportedly going on air from September and the speculation about the tentative guest list is already on fire!

Now, the latest bit of goss about the show is that this time Salman Khan will be interacting with the inmates differently. How? Well, according to Pinkvilla.com report, the superstar will not talk to the participants through TV screens but there will be a classroom type set-up and instead of a blackboard a screen will be used.

Hmm...isn't this going to be even more interesting as we all know how his interactive sessions with the contestants make for juicy stuff?

There is a strong rumour doing the rounds that television couple Gurmeet Chaudhary-Debina Bonerjee, Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar have been approached to come on board the show. Other names who are speculated to be on 'Bigg Boss 12' this time include Sristy Rode, Mahika Sharma, Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim and Tina Dutt etc.

However, no name has been confirmed as yet.

Well, with so much already being said about it, we can't really wait for the show to begin!

