Bigg Boss 12: Here's what Shilpa Shinde feels about Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu relationship

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 12' has kicked off on a high note and this year there is a healthy mix of celebrities and commoners. But one 'vichitra jodi' which has become the talk of the town happens to be that of Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota and his singer-student Jasleen Matharu.

They have entered the 'Bigg Boss 12' house as a jodi and are in a relationship reportedly. The news shocked everyone due to a huge age gap between the two. Pinkvilla.com quizzed 'Bigg Boss 11' winner Shilpa Shinde, who was present at the premiere launch of the show about the couple, and she said, “Anup ji is not an isolated example of such relationships to feel weird about it. I don't think it is wrong if two people are compatible and have developed a bond after staying together. Earlier, it was said that female should be younger than men but today the definitions have changed so if the society can accept that then why not this? Also, to target him for his profession is not correct. People should keep professional and personal different. A lot of people do a lot of things behind closed doors, to accept a relationship in public is not easy."

'Bigg Boss 12' began on September 16, 2018, and will continue for three months. The show is hosted by superstar Salman Khan and this happens to be his 9th year in a row.

