Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 12: Here's when Salman Khan's show is expected to go on air

If the latest reports are anything to go by, Bigg Boss season 12 will premiere in the month of September.  

Bigg Boss 12: Here&#039;s when Salman Khan&#039;s show is expected to go on air

Mumbai: Salman Khan is currently hosting game show Dus Ka Dum and is expected to start shooting for the promo of Bigg Boss 12 soon. The Bollywood superstar, who has been associated with the show since the fourth season, will be back as the host of Bigg Boss in a couple of months time.

If the latest reports are anything to go by, Bigg Boss season 12 will premiere in the month of September.

According to a report in India Forums, Bigg Boss 12 will go on air on September 16. However, the makers haven't yet issued a statement to confirm the same.

The tenth season of the show had a major twist. Besides celebrity contestants, there were common people too on the show. The eleventh season too had commoners on board with a new twist. Some of the contestants had been introduced as Padosis (neighbours), The twelfth season could prove to be far more interesting because not individuals but jodis will take part as a unit.

Bigg Boss, an Indian version of a Dutch reality show Big Brother has successfully completed 11 seasons. The first season of the show was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan in the second and third editions respectively.

