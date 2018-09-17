Bigg Boss 12: Hina Khan and Hiten Tejwani to enter Salman Khan's show once again

Mumbai: Salman Khan made a splash on the small screen once again as the host of the popular reality programme Bigg Boss. The twelfth edition of the show went on the air on Sunday with contestants participating as individuals and pairs.

And if the latest buzz is anything to go by, Bigg Boss season 11 contestants - Hina Khan and Hiten Tejwani - will enter the house once again.

According to a report in TOI, Hina and Hiten will make an appearance as Sanchalaks or moderators during a task which will lead to the first actual eviction. They will reportedly be in the house only for some time, so fans will be left disappointed.

Season 12 has celebrities - Nehha Pendse, Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, Srishty Rode and Sreesanth on board as individual contestants. 65-year-old veteran Bhajan singer Anup Jalota too is a part of the show along with his 28-year-old partner Jasleen Matharu.

Other contestants are Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani (as a pair), Somi Khan and Saba Khan (sisters from Jaipur as a pair), friends Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra (as a pair), Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh (as a pair), Roshmi Banik and Kriti Verma.

Comedienne Bharti Singh and her writer husband Haarsh Limbachhiya were presented as the first set of contestants during the launch of the show in Goa last week. The real-life couple isn't a part of the show and they made an appearance during the event only for promotional purposes.