Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 12: Is Anup Jalota the highest-paid contestant and Sreesanth the lowest?

After Anup Jalota, the second highest paid inmate happens to be Karanvir Bohra. 

Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: The big daddy of reality shows 'Bigg Boss' is successfully running in its season 12. The show remains much-awaited amongst the viewers who stay glued to their TV sets for good three months. One madhouse with several contestants locked inside and no contact with the outside world—this format makes 'Bigg Boss', the most interesting reality show.

This season, the concept of vichitra jodi and singles has been introduced. Popular contestants this time include Anup Jalota, Dipika Kakkar, Karanvir Bohra and Sreesanth. And did you know, all these celebrities are getting fat pay cheques for staying inside the house?

Quoting a source, BollywoodLife.com report states that Anup Jalota is the highest paid contestant this time as he is drawing a whopping Rs 45 lakh per week. The source mentions that the makers are keen on wanting the show to be watched by elders. Also, this time the show is competing with family dramas, so a huge amount was offered to the Bhajan Samrat.

After Anup Jalota, the second highest paid inmate happens to be Karanvir Bohra. He is drawing close to Rs 20 lakh a week. Popular television actress Dipika Kakar is being paid around Rs 15 lakh a week respectively.

Meanwhile, cricketer Sreesanth is being given Rs five lakh a week reportedly.

Looks like, these contestants are making bags of money by just staying inside the 'Bigg Boss 12' house!

