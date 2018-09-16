हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 12: Is this the final list of contestants entering the show?

Here is the list of contestants that will enter the house

Image Courtesy: Instagram

India's most loved reality television show, Bigg Boss will make a splash on small screens at 9:00 PM tonight!  The excitement regarding the show is palpable and people can't wait to find out who all will be entering the show this year! Like every year, host and dost Salman Khan will kick-start the show in style and introduce us to the contestants of the house. Well, if reports are to be believed, the final list of contestants is out just hours before the premiere! As per reports,

As per a Bollywoodlife.com report, here is the list of the celebrities and jodis that will be a part of Bigg Boss 12.

Dipika Kakar

Popular television actress Dipika Kakar will most probably be a part of the show. Reports are that Dipika is the highest-paid contestant this season. The actress is married to Shoaib Ibrahim and the two give us major couple goals each time they post a picture together.

Karanvir Bohra

He is one of the most popular actors of Indian television and we can't wait to watch him on the show

Srishty Rode

Bollywoodlife reports that Srishty was the first celebrity to be finalised for season 12. She is a popular television actress and was seen in shows like Chotti Bahu and Punar Vivah- Ek Nayi Umeed.

Anup Jalota

Devotional singer Anup Jalota has also been roped in for the show. His Bhajans have often cast a magical spell on us and will most probably be the eldest contestant entering this year.

Jasleen Matharu

She is a performer at Jalota's events and is also rumoured to have a relationship with him.

Nehha Pendse

Popular sitcom 'May I come in Madam' actress Nehha Pendsse is also reportedly a part of Bigg Boss 12. She was also seen in 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

S Sreesanth

Well, this name surely does spark a lot of interest! Popular cricketer S Sreesanth is also a part of Bigg Boss this year, reports suggest.

The couples who have been confirmed, as per Bollywoodlife are as follows:

Saba Khan and Somi Khan

They are singers from Jaipur and will add a musical touch to the show.

Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani

Gangs of Wasseypur singer Deepak Thakur from Bihar will enter the show with his female fan Urvashi Vani. It is reported that she is so crazy about the singer that she once ran away from her house to meet him.

Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh

Policeman Nirmal and his lawyer friend Romil might just be entering the house tonight

Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra

Patel and Mishra are the commoner Jodi on the show this season. Patel is a farmer whereas Shivashish is a businessman by profession. The two contestants are good friends.

Surbhi Rana and Kriti Verma

Ex Roadies contestants Kriti Verma and Surbhi Rana are entering the house as well. The two stars are in the Bigg Boss OutHouse currently.

Roshmi Banik and Mital Joshi

Roshmi heads an event management company whereas Mital is a makeup artist. Both women are from Kolkata

