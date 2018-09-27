Bigg Boss 12: Jasleen Matharu gives a peck to Anup Jalota, surprises fellow inmates—Watch precap

New Delhi: The current season of popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 12' kickstarted on a high note. This time it's all about jodis and singles battling it out their own fight. One of the most interesting and intriguing jodis inside the house—Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu—are the headline makers.

The duo entered the house as partners and everyone was shocked, given the fact they have a huge age gap. In tonight's episode, there will be yet another shocker for the inmates as Jasleen Matharu gives a peck to Anup Jalota, asking the Bhajan Samrat to not remove the lipstick mark.

The channel telecasting the show shared the precap video on Twitter.

Watch it here:

Also, in tonight's episode, former 'Bigg Boss 11' finalist Vikas Gupta will enter the house and give some useful insight to the inmates.

Salman has successfully hosted the reality show for 8 seasons.

Stay tuned for regular updates on 'Bigg Boss 12'.