Bigg Boss 12: Jasleen Matharu's changed behaviour after his exit from the house upsets Anup Jalota - Watch

Mumbai: Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode had a big twist! There was no eviction, but the housemates still have no clue about it. Salman Khan had announced Jasleen Matharu - Anup Jalota's Jodi as the unit that had received least number of votes.

This meant that the two had to face eviction. However, Bigg Boss gave either of them an opportunity to stay back. The two to decide among themselves and take a call. Jalota decided to step out of the house and let Jasleen continue in the contest.

Surprisingly, Jalota was sent to a secret room to keep an eye on his co-contestants (and especially Jasleen) to check out their behaviour in his absence.

And when he sees Jasleen's changed attitude, he feels pained.

A few days back, Anup decided to break up with Jasleen after she refused to do away with her makeup and clothes during a task. He was upset because she chose makeup over him.

This broke Jasleen's heart. She was shattered after he decided to call it quits. But the two soon reconciled and even enjoyed a romantic date in the house of Bigg Boss.

Anup Jalota and his partner Jasleen Matharu have been the talk of the town ever since they revealed that they are dating. They left TV viewers and even their co-inmates surprised. The reason why people are amused is that there is a gap of 37 years between the two. Speculations are also rife that the two are faking their relationship.