Bigg Boss 12: Jasleen Matharu's father reacts to Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota's breaking up with daughter

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 12 saw a lot of drama last night after Anup Jalota left everyone surprised when he broke up with girlfriend Jasleen after she refused to sacrifice her clothes and make-up for him in the task. Barring wild card contestant Surbhi, all other inmates tried their level best to make Anup change his mind but the latter remained adamant on his decision.

Jasleen was seen crying post the break-up and all contestants were feeling sorry for the couple.In the meantime, Bollywood Life got in touch with Jasleen's father and producer Kesar Matharu who said, "If he has broken the pair, it is his marzi (will)."

On people calling the affair between Jalota and Jasleen as a 'fake one', Kesar said, "I will come to know the real story once they're out of the house. It might be possible. I really don't know as of now. We are watching the same stuff as you on TV. I will ask Jasleen when she's out about the real story."

He, however, added that her daughter was being her true self inside the house and added that she is very particular about her dressing. "She is being herself. She is just like that in the real world. She does not pick up unnecessary fights with people or create unwanted drama. She is quite particular about her dressing. Jasleen loves good clothes since childhood. She can play well on her own too."

Anup and Jasleen had left everyone including Salman Khan surprised when they made their 'relationship' official on the premiere night. Jasleen was Anup's student and things slowly progressed into love.

While entering the Bigg Boss house with her partner Anup, Jasleen had said, “ This is going to come as a huge shock to my parents and friends as no one is aware of my relationship with Anup Jalota ji. We have been dating each other for the last three and a half years. We usually don’t get time to spend with each other in the outside world due to our busy schedules, but now with the help of Bigg Boss, we will get to do so. Also, we will get to know if we can stay together forever."