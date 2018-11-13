Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu writes a letter to makers, wants to know why her husband is ridiculed

New Delhi: The big daddy of all reality shows on television 'Bigg Boss' is currently running in its 12th season. As the show is already past half a season, fans have picked their favourites. One of the most popular celebrity contestants inside the house happens to be TV actor Karanvir Bohra.

Concerned about Karanvir's journey inside the house and how he is being treated on the show, his wife Teejay Sidhu has written an open letter to the makers of 'Bigg Boss 12' and asked some valid questions.

Teejay wrote in the caption: “It's okay to joke around and tease someone, but there comes a point when a person may be feeling genuinely upset. He may smile, but it doesn't mean he's happy, it just means he is trying not to show his pain. @karanvirbohra #BiggBoss12”

Karanvir has been at loggerheads with cricketer Sreesanth inside the house as their equation has soured over the past few weeks. Earlier, the two shared a thick bond.

'Bigg Boss 12' is hosted by superstar Salman Khan and this year marks his 9th consecutive year in a row.