हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 12: Khan sisters express their love for Shilpa Shinde

Somi and Saba who were apparently hurt by Shilpa Shinde's comments during the premiere episode forgave her while expressing their love for her.  

Bigg Boss 12: Khan sisters express their love for Shilpa Shinde
Pic courtesy: @shilpa_shinde_official

Mumbai: Bigg Boss season 12 hosted by superstar Salman Khan may prove to be spicier and more entertaining than the previous seasons. Its just been a few days since the show started, and viewers have already witnessed some high-voltage drama with former cricketer Sreesanth expressing his anger over Khan sisters - Somi and Saba's behaviour.

The Khan sisters have irked many of the celebrity contestants, but the siblings are least perturbed. In a video that has surfaced on social media, the sisters can be seen expressing their love for Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde.

Somi and Saba who were apparently hurt by Shilpa Shinde's comments during the premiere episode forgave her while expressing their love for her.

Shilpa had said that there are many who would flash the girl power card before entering the house but the situation inside changes people. This remark didn't go well with the sisters. Hence they said that they have forgiven Shinde for the comment because they are in love with her as a person. The actress had supported the two during a task and hence the change of heart.

Season 12 has celebrities - Nehha Pendse, Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, Srishty Rode and Sreesanth on board as individual contestants. 65-year-old veteran Bhajan singer Anup Jalota too is a part of the show along with his 28-year-old partner Jasleen Matharu.

Other contestants are Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani (as a pair), friends Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra (as a pair), Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh (as a pair), Roshmi Banik and Kriti Verma.

Tags:
Bigg Boss 12Bigg Boss 12 newsShilpa ShindeShilpa Shinde Bigg Boss 11Bigg Boss 12 contestants

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close