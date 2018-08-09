हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 12: Noida boy Robin Gujjar to enter Salman Khan's show as a common man?

As per his Instagram posts, Noida resident Robin Gujjar and his mom Shyamvati have been chosen as common man child-parent jodi for Salman Khan's show.

Bigg Boss 12: Noida boy Robin Gujjar to enter Salman Khan&#039;s show as a common man?
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 12' is all set to be aired from September and buzz has already started to appear around the reality show. As per latest reports doing rounds on social media, Noida residents Robin Gujjar and his mom Shyamvati have been chosen as the common man child-parent jodi confirmed for Salman Khan's show this year. 
 
Several reports have claimed that Robin seems to have impressed the juries and has fared well in the Group Discussion round. And now, everything depends on his personal interview, which is yet to happen. 

Robin is from a farmer's home and holds farming and the Indian Defence Forces close to his heart. He also happens to be a big fan of WWE. Initial celebrations began at his hometown after news of him clearing initial rounds for the show reached his village. 

Check out the photos on his Instagram handle: 

 

Thnks dil s _bigg boss m entry .kuch he din m love u __

A post shared by ROBIN GURJAR (@robingurjar_00) on

 

Bigg boss 12.selct .only lst ruond pi.thnks nd love u .

A post shared by ROBIN GURJAR (@robingurjar_00) on

 

Chacha ji dil s tnx i love u bigg boss 12__

A post shared by ROBIN GURJAR (@robingurjar_00) on

 

Bigg boss 12 .i love u ma ji __

A post shared by ROBIN GURJAR (@robingurjar_00) on

 

Tnx .bhaiyo .bigg boss coming soon inside gurjar

A post shared by ROBIN GURJAR (@robingurjar_00) on

An Instagram post on his account revealed that he is a product of JP International School and has studied in Delhi's Shyam Lal College in Shahdara. Well, Noida boys happen to be doing a great job when it comes to making it to the show. Common man Manveer Gujjar, who won season 11 of the show, was also a resident of a Noida village. 

Tags:
Bigg Boss 12Bigg Boss 12 newsSalman KhanRobin GujjarRobin Gujjar Bigg BossBigg Boss Noida

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close