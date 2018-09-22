Bigg Boss 12: Not Anup Jalota, this is who was supposed to be Jasleen Matharu's partner in the show?

New Delhi: One of the most controversial and popular reality shows of Indian Television, Bigg Boss season 12 is riding high on the entertainment quotient. There are 6 celebrities and 6 Jodis inside the house and each person has something unique about him/her. The show kick-started on September 16 and on the premier, contestants Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu left everybody surprised when they announced that they are in a relationship.

Jasleen had said, “"This is going to come as a huge shock to my parents and friends as no one is aware of my relationship with Anup Jalota ji. We have been dating each other for the last three and a half years. We usually don’t get time to spend with each other in the outside world due to our busy schedules, but now with the help of Bigg Boss, we will get to do so. Also, we will get to know if we can stay together forever."

However, looks like Anup Jalota wasn't the first choice to be Jasleen's partner! In an interview with Bollywoodlife, Jasleen's father revealed that his wife or son were about to enter the Bigg Boss house along with Jasleen.

Bollywoodlife quotes him as, “"When the Bigg Boss 12 offer came, she was told that she did have to go in as a jodi. We first thought of sending her brother with her but my son refused. Later, we thought of a mother-daughter pairing but my wife is a very shy person. She also refused."