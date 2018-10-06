Bigg Boss 12: 'Partner' Govinda to enter Salman Khan's show—See pics

New Delhi: The weekend episodes of popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 12' are going to be super entertaining. Host and dost Salman Khan's 'Partner' aka actor Govinda will grace the show and dole out some high dose of masala.

The makers of the show have made sure that Salman and Govinda's camaraderie is shown in its highest order. Both the actors will be seen waking up inside the house just like the contestants, and will be seen doing household chores including preparing the breakfast for each other.

Last night's episode showed in the preview about what all fans can expect.

Govinda will also join host Salman Khan on stage to interact with the contestants. Being at his hilarious best, Govinda got them to play a game which added a dose of entertainment.

The two actors were last seen together in 2007 blockbuster hit 'Partner', a film by David Dhawan. The movie starred Katrina Kaif and Lara Dutta in lead roles and was appreciated widely by the audiences.

Superstar Salman Khan has successfully hosted the show for the 9th time in a row.

