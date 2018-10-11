Bigg Boss 12 preview: Saba Khan and Srishty Rode get violent during captaincy task—Watch

New Delhi: One of the most popular and controversial reality shows of Indian television, Bigg Boss is currently in its season 12. The show is riding high on entertainment and since Sreesanth has now been sent in the secret room to join Anup Jalota, we are expecting some interesting turn of events ahead. It is that time of the week when the captain of the house will be decided. Till now, Surbhi was the captain of the house and this time, Saba and Srishty are a part of the captaincy race.

In a promotional video shared by the makers, Srishty and Saba can be seen engaging in a war of words and getting violent during the captaincy task.

Check it out here:

Well, we wonder if Bigg Boss will take an action against Saba for pushing Srishty with force. To know what happens, we need to watch tonight's episode!

Meanwhile, Anup Jalota entered the secret room in this Sunday's episode. Salman Khan announced, during Weekend Ka Vaar that Jasleen and Anup's Jodi had received least number of votes.

This meant that the two had to face eviction. However, Bigg Boss gave either of them an opportunity to stay back. The two to decide among themselves and take a call. Jalota decided to step out of the house and let Jasleen continue in the contest.

Surprisingly, Jalota was sent to a secret room to keep an eye on his co-contestants (and especially Jasleen) to check out their behaviour in his absence.