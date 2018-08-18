Bigg Boss 12 promo out: Salman Khan introduces this season's theme in a hilarious video—Watch

New Delhi: One of the most controversial, popular and entertaining shows of Indian television 'Bigg Boss' is returning with season 12. The show is known to keep viewers hooked on to their tv sets and if you are one of those who love the reality series, then there's great news in store for you. The promo for Bigg Boss 12 has now been unveiled and it is a laughter riot! Host and dost Salman Khan introduced the theme of 'Vichitr Jodis' this year.

Check out the promo here:

Well, we have seen many interesting themes in the past 11 seasons of Bigg Boss. From Double-Trouble to heaven and hell, there has been a twist in every new season which raises the excitement level each year! The last season's theme was neighbours and Shilpa Shinde emerged as the winner of the show.

Shilpa is a popular television actress mostly known for her role of Angoori Bhabhi in the popular show 'Bhabhi ji ghar par hain'. The producer of the show, Vikas Gupta was also a part of season 11 and his and Shilpa's 'Khatta Meetha' relationship formed a major part of the show.

The beautiful and talented Hina Khan was the finalist of Bigg Boss 11. She was one of the most talked about contestants of the house and displayed her singing prowess at several ocassions.

Bigg Boss 12' will premiere on September 16, 2018.