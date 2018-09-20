हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 12: Rakhi Sawant takes a dig at Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu's relationship- Watch

Rakhi Sawant is amused to know that the 65-year-old singer has a 28 year-old-girlfriend!  

Bigg Boss 12: Rakhi Sawant takes a dig at Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu&#039;s relationship- Watch
Pic courtesy: @rakhisawant2511, @jasleenmatharu

Mumbai: Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu surprised many TV viewers after they admitted to dating each other. Bigg Boss 12 co-contestants were left puzzled about their relationship and wondered why there is a lack of chemistry between them.

There's a buzz suggesting that Jasleen and Anup could be faking their relationship. Nonetheless, Rakhi Sawant is amused to know that the 65-year-old singer has a 28 year-old-girlfriend!

Rakhi, who has least inhibitions making bizarre comments, took to Instagram to post multiple videos to mock Anup and Jasleen's relationship.

Check out one of the videos posted by Rakhi here. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Bigboss12#anupjalota

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant Official (@rakhisawant2511) on

Rakhi even went on to make insensitive and unpleasant remarks too.

Interestingly, Rakhi was a contestant in the first ever season of Bigg Boss hosted by Arshad Warsi way back in 2006.

The twelfth season of Bigg Boss has pairs participating as a unit for the first time. The super-hit show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was premiered on Sunday.

Season 12 has celebrities - Nehha Pendse, Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, Srishty Rode and Sreesanth on board as individual contestants.

Other contestants are commoners Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani (as a pair), friends Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra (as a pair), Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh (as a pair), Roshmi Banik and Kriti Verma.

Tags:
Bigg Boss 12Anup Jalotajasleen matharurakhi sawantBigg Boss 12 newsBigg Boss 12 contestants

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close