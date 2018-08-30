हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan and his 'vichitra jodis' special to kickoff in Goa

The breezy feel of Goa will surely reflect at the press launch of the show.

New Delhi: The baap of all reality shows 'Bigg Boss's is ready to kickstart with its 12th season. It will be hosted by the most lovable Salman Khan and this time the theme happens to be that of 'vichitra jodi'.

Last season was one of the most entertaining ones with controversial contestants making it a worth the watch. Television actress Shilpa Shinde lifted the trophy while Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta stood first and second runners-up respectively.

This time the makers have decided to launch the show in Goa and not on Lonavala. Yes! Well, so says the press invite of 'Bigg Boss 12' launch. And this will be for the first time that the show will kickstart not in Lonavala but somewhere else.

The show is reportedly going on air from September and the speculation about the tentative guest list is already on fire! A total of 21 contestants will enter the show in jodis, reportedly.

There is a strong rumour doing the rounds that television couple Gurmeet Chaudhary-Debina Bonerjee, Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar have been approached to come on board the show. Other names who are speculated to be on 'Bigg Boss 12' this time include Sristy Rode, Mahika Sharma, Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim and Tina Dutt etc.

However, no name has been confirmed as yet.

 

