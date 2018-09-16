हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan gives us a glimpse of the beach themed house of the season—Watch

Salman has been the host of the show right from season 4 and we absolutely love him!

New Delhi: One of the most controversial reality shows, Bigg Boss is all set to return with its new season! The show is one of the most popular reality shows of Indian television and this is the 12th season of Bigg Boss. The premiere airs tonight, at 9:00 Pm with Salman Khan introducing us to the contestants.

However, a few hours before the premiere airs, Salman treated us all with a glimpse of the all-new Bigg Boss house!

Check out the video here:

Salman has been the host of the show right from season 4 and we absolutely love him! Each year has something new in store for us and 'Bhai' just makes it better.

Bigg Boss has the theme of 'Vichitra Jodis' this year. Leaked pictures from sets have also made way on the internet and after looking at them we wish we could just skip to the weekend! The show will air every day at 9. Earlier, the show used to air at 10:30 pm on weekdays with only the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episodes coming at the prime time of nine but this year, the makers have reserved the 9:00 pm slot throught!

Are you ready to begin your daily dose of entertainment?

