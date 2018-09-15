हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan makes us excited for the premiere in this promo—Watch

Salman has been the host of the show from season 4

Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan makes us excited for the premiere in this promo—Watch

New Delhi: The stage is set, the contestants are ready, the camera is rolling and our very own host and dost Salman Khan is gearing up to bring back, yet another season of Bigg Boss. This is the 12th season of India's most controversial, entertaining and popular reality show. The excitement regarding Bigg Boss 12 is palpable and we can't wait to turn our TV sets on at 9:00 Pm this Sunday to witness entertainment at its peak! The premiere episode of the show will introduce us to the contestants this season.

While there are still a couple of hours to go for the premiere, promos of the show have started coming out.

Salman Khan wishes everyone a very 'Happy Bigg Boss' in this brand new promo.

Check it out:

Salman has been the host of the show right from season 4 and we absolutely love him! Each year has something new in store for us and 'Bhai' just makes it better.

Bigg Boss has the theme of 'Vichitra Jodis' this year. Leaked pictures from sets have also made way on the internet and after looking at them we wish we could just skip to the weekend! The show will air every day at 9. Earlier, the show used to air at 10:30 pm on weekdays with only the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episodes coming at the prime time of nine but this year, the makers have reserved the 9:00 pm slot throught!

Are you ready to begin your daily dose of entertainment?

Tags:
Bigg Boss 12Salman KhanBigg Boss new season

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close