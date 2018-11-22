हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shah Rukh Khan

Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to grace stage on Weekend ka Vaar?

Last seen together on the big screen in 'Tubelight', the two megastars are all set to set the screens on fire with their amazing chemistry.

Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to grace stage on Weekend ka Vaar?

New Delhi: Bollywood's Khans - Salman and Shah Rukh create a rage everytime they appear together under one roof, be it Sonam Kapoor's wedding or for a sequence in Anand L Rai's upcoming film 'Zero'. 

Shah Rukh has been generating buzz for some time because of his upcoming film 'Zero', which is set to release on December 21, 2018. The film has been a talk of the town ever since Salman and Shah Rukh gave a treat to their fans on Eid with the 'Zero' teaser in which they were sharing screen space with each other. 

And now, in the latest, reports are there that Shah Rukh is all set to appear on Bigg Boss 12 Weekend ka Vaar episode for the promotions of 'Zero'. The film also features Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Reports said that the 'Baadshah' Khan will also enter the house and interact with the contestants. However, it is not yet known if Shah Rukh's co-star Anushka and Katrina will accompany him to the show. 

In the meantime, reports are doing the round that Zero's first song, that features Salman and Shah Rukh together, will be released by the makers on November 19. However, Shah Rukh's character name from the film, Bauua Singh, on whose name a special Twitter account has been created, cleared the air and said that the song, reportedly titled 'Ishqbaazi' will be out on November 23. 

Last seen together on the big screen in 'Tubelight', the two megastars are all set to set the screens on fire with their amazing chemistry and humour.

 

Shah Rukh Khan Bigg Boss 12 Salman Khan weekend ka vaar

