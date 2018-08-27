हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan talks about 'Vichitra Jodi' in new promo - Watch

The latest promo confirms that season 12 will have jodis participating as contestants.  

Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan talks about 'Vichitra Jodi' in new promo - Watch
Pic courtesy: Video grab.

Mumbai: Bigg Boss season is just around the corner. Salman Khan will be back and how. The season 12 of the superhit reality show will have Jodis this season. There were reports suggesting that the makers may change the jodi theme but those were mere rumours.

The latest promo confirms that season 12 will have jodis participating as contestants. The makers shared a video that shows the behind-the-scenes footage as well as the new promo.

Check out the video embedded below:

The promo hints at some unusal contestants who may add some spice and drama by giving a new twist to the tale.

The twelfth season of the show is expected to premiere on September 16, but the makers haven't confirmed the same.

The tenth season of the show had a major twist. Until then, only celebrities were a part of the show as contestants.  The tenth season witnessed the participation of common people too. The eleventh season too had commoners on board with a new twist. Some of the contestants had been introduced as Padosis (neighbours). 

Bigg Boss, an Indian version of a Dutch reality show Big Brother has successfully completed 11 seasons. The first season of the show was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan in the second and third editions respectively. Salman has been hosting the show since Season 4.

