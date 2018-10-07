हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan to sing songs in tonight's episode?

The stage is beautifully lit and we can see Salman sitting with a mic in front of him.   

Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan to sing songs in tonight&#039;s episode?
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Superstar host Salman Khan may showcase his singing talent in tonight's episode. A few photographs of the hunk of an actor with a microphone have emerged on social media.

The stage is beautifully lit and we can see Salman sitting with a mic in front of him. We already know that Salman sings pretty well and has sung quite a few songs in films. But this is going to be something special.

A band is a part of the show for the first time and it will be interesting to see if Salman teams up with it to make tonight's episode a musical event.

Tonight's episode will see another eviction taking place. Last week Nirmal Singh and Romil Chuadhary were evicted with a twist in the tale. Only one of them could re-enter the house and Nirmal decided to give the opportunity to Romil. The latter entered the house again with a new jodidaar - Surbhi Rana.

Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra and Srishty Rode among the singles and Jasleen Matharu - Anup Jaolta among the jodis have been nominated for this week's eviction. 

Who will face eviction this week? Let's wait and watch.

