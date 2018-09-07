हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan's show timing changed

The weekday episodes of the last few seasons of the show were aired at 10.30 PM but now it will be back on the prime time slot.

Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Salman Khan is all set for the grand premiere of his show Bigg Boss season 12 on September 16. The show that was launched in Goa a few days back will be telecast at 9 PM. The makers of the show took to Twitter to announce the same.

Newly married couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachhiya will enter the house as a jodi and it would be interesting to see what they have in store for their fans.

Names of other celebrities too are doing the rounds - Dalljiet Kaur and her former husband Shaleen Bhanot, Gurmeet Chaudhary and his wife Debina Bonerjee, Shrishty Rode, Splitsvilla 7 winner Scarlett M Rose etc.

We will have to wait and see who all make it to the list of contestants this season among the celebrities.

The tenth season of the show had a major twist. Until then, only celebrities were a part of the show as contestants.  Season 10 witnessed the participation of common people too. The eleventh season too had commoners on board.

Bigg Boss, an Indian version of a Dutch reality show Big Brother has successfully completed 11 seasons. The first season of the show was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan in the second and third editions respectively. Salman has been hosting the show since Season 4.

