Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan's show will be full of twists and turns—Deets inside

There might be something similar to the padosi concept we saw last year.

New Delhi: The much-awaited reality show 'Bigg Boss' will enter its 12th season this year and the clock is slowly ticking for it to begin. Host and dost Salman Khan will be seen taking over the show and anchor it to the finale. Fans are eagerly waiting for it to begin.

'Bigg Boss 12' will premiere on September 16, 2018, and the excitement is palpable. According to Pinkvilla.com, this year expect many twists and turns on Salman's show. Besides couples and commoners, this time singles are also going to make way to the show.

The report mentions that as many as 21 contestant will be seen on the show, out of these 12 will be six real-life couples. Interestingly, not just romantically linked couples will come in jodis, but friends, relatives etc will also be seen on the show. And to top it all, we will get to see celebrity couples as well.

There might be something similar to the padosi concept we saw last year where some people will enter from outside and with special powers.

TV actors like Srishty Rode, Mahika Sharma, Danny D, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are a few names doing the rounds as tentative contestants.

Hmm.. it's already making us excited for the show.

