Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 12: Scarlett Rose to enter the house as a wild card contestant?

In Sunday's episode, we saw the pair of Romil Chaudhary - Nirmal Singh getting evicted from the house but the duo had an opportunity of a lifetime.  

Pic courtesy: @scarlettmrose (Instagram)

Mumbai: After a surprise eviction with a never-seen-before twist on Sunday, the makers of Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan may introduce the season 12's first wild card contestant.

In Sunday's episode, we saw the pair of Romil Chaudhary - Nirmal Singh getting evicted from the house but the duo had an opportunity of a lifetime. Only one of them could enter the house again, and Nirmal decided to exit the show and let Romil continue his journey.

The surprise eviction was a huge shock to contestants who had already seen the pair of Kirti Verma – Roshmi Banik getting evicted from the house on Saturday. 

But there's a big surprise. Splitsvilla fame Scarlett Rose may be the first wild-card entrant. Interestingly we can see former Roadies contestant Surbhi Rana entering the house with Romil. She was evicted from Bigg Boss 12 even before entering the house. She was paired with Kriti Verma.

This season is turning out to be one of the most exciting seasons of all times. It has just been two weeks and the contestants have a long way to go. 

Season 12 has celebrities - Nehha Pendse, Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, Srishty Rode and Sreesanth on board as individual contestants and Bhajan samrat Anup Jalota with his partner Jasleen Matharu.

Other contestants are commoners Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani (as a pair), friends Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra (as a pair).

Salman KhanBigg Boss 12Scarlett RoseBigg Boss 12 contestantsSplitsvillaRomil ChaudharyNirmal Singh

