Bigg Boss 12: Shaleen Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur to enter the house as a pair?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss season 12 is just a few days away. The reality show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will premiere in the next few weeks. This season promises more entertainment and drama as contestants are all set to enter as pairs.

The makers of the show haven't revealed the names of the contestants - both celebrities and commoners - but speculations are rife that TV actors Shaleen Bhanot and his former wife Dalljiet Kaur may be a part of the show.

According to a report in an online entertainment portal, the former couple may join the show as a pair. However, there has been no official announcement yet.

Shaleen and Dalljiet have had an ugly past. The two had a troubled marriage which ended in divorce a few years back. Dalljiet had reportedly accused Shaleen of domestic violence. The two have a son named Shaarav.

Salman had hinted that Bigg Boss season 12 could have Vichitra jodis meaning unusual couples. We will have to wait to know who all will be participating in the show.

The twelfth season of the show is expected to premiere on September 16, but the makers haven't confirmed the same.

The tenth season of the show had a major twist. Until then, only celebrities were a part of the show as contestants. The tenth season witnessed the participation of common people too. The eleventh season too had commoners on board with a new twist. Some of the contestants had been introduced as Padosis (neighbours).

Bigg Boss, an Indian version of a Dutch reality show Big Brother has successfully completed 11 seasons. The first season of the show was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan in the second and third editions respectively. Salman has been hosting the show since Season 4.