Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 12: Shilpa Shinde and Karan Patel to enter the house?

Like Hina and Hiten, Shilpa and Karan will play sanchalak or moderators during a task. 

Pic courtesy: @karan9198, @shilpa_shinde_official (Instagram)

Mumbai: Shilpa Shinde and TV hottie Karan Patel may are all set to enter the house of once again. Shilpa had won Bigg Boss 11 while Karan Patel had entered the house during the previous season as a guest during for a few minutes.

Like Hina and Hiten, Shilpa and Karan will play sanchalak or moderators during a task. they will also play a role in the nomination process for the eviction, reports an online portal.

Bigg Boss season 12 kickstarted on Sunday amid much fervour and enthusiasm. Fans of the show hosted by Salman Khan are looking forward to some great drama.

There are 17 contestants in the house right now.

Season 12 has celebrities - Nehha Pendse, Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, Srishty Rode and Sreesanth on board as individual contestants. 65-year-old veteran Bhajan singer Anup Jalota too is a part of the show along with his 28-year-old partner Jasleen Matharu.

Other contestants are Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani (as a pair), Somi Khan and Saba Khan (sisters from Jaipur as a pair), friends Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra (as a pair), Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh (as a pair), Roshmi Banik and Kriti Verma.

Who will have an upper hand this season- celebrities or commoners? And will the jodis remain a cohesive unit or end up fighting amongst themselves?

Let's wait and watch.

 

