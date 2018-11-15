हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shilpa Shinde

Bigg Boss 12: Shilpa Shinde gets brutally trolled over latest post on Sreesanth

Recently, Sreesanth had broken down in the house after he was asked to wash utensils as a punishment by the Bigg Boss. And Shilpa Shinde was seen extending her support to the former India paceman.

Bigg Boss 12: Shilpa Shinde gets brutally trolled over latest post on Sreesanth

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde, who is a staunch supporter of Sreesanth, is leaving no stone unturned to extend her support to the former cricketer. Sree and Karanvir Bohra, who were once the closest friends inside the Bigg Boss 12 house have turned enemies. While Sreesanth's actions might not go down well with the viewers, Shilpa has stood firm on her decision to support him and call out anyone against him. Karanvir became her recent target.

Recently, Sreesanth had broken down in the house after he was asked to wash utensils as a punishment by the Bigg Boss. The former India paceman broke down in front of Bigg Boss and said how this punishment reminded him of his days in Tihar Jail. Sree expressed leaving the house once again but changed his mind after Bigg Boss consoled him with his words and he felt better.

Now, Shilpa, in a long post on her Instagram, wrote how making Sree clean dishes was a degrading decision and even hailed Shree's wife Bhuvneshwari for not lambasting the channels or makers. Drawing parallel with Karanvir Vohra's wife Teejay Sidhu, Shilpa said that the latter should realise that Bigg Boss is all about survival of the fittest inside the house! 

However, her post has not gone down well with Bigg Boss fans as they started trolling the former 'Bhabhi Ki Ghar Pe Hain' actress brutally. Take a look at some of the posts shared by users:

Shilpa Shinde

Recently, Shilpa blasted 'mastermind' Vikas Gupta for allegedly playing with the personal lives of Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla for the TRP of his reality show, 'Ace of Space', which airs on MTV.

Tags:
Shilpa ShindeVikas GuptaKaranvir VohraSalman KhanTeejay Sidhu

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close