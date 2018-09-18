हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shilpa Shinde

Bigg Boss 12: Shilpa Shinde gets nostalgic as she re-enters the house

Here's what she said!

Bigg Boss 12: Shilpa Shinde gets nostalgic as she re-enters the house
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After appearing as one of the panellists on the premiere of Bigg Boss 12, Shilpa Shinde will now enter the house as one of the guests along with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel. The actress who lifted the coveted Bigg Boss in the last season got nostalgic after shooting the episode.

Taking to Twitter, Shilpa wrote, "Bigg boss chahte Hain!!", wow it felt so nice to hear it again. I am sure my all #Shilpians who made me winner would also love it.
#BB12."

In today's episode, Shilpa Shinde will be seen moderating a session with Karan.

Shilpa defeated Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta and lifted the Bigg Boss 11 trophy. Although her journey inside the house was not easy with so many people opposing her stance, it struck an instant chord with the audience and she was chosen the as the winner of the show.

One of the major highlights from her BB journey was her love-hate relationship with co-contestant with Vikas Gupta. They started off as staunch enemies but became each other's confidantes towards the end of the show. Now both of them share an extremely cordial relationship but refuse to termed as 'friends'. Both Vikas and Shilpa have time and again said that they are nothing more than colleagues with mutual respect but their chemistry tells a different story!

