Bigg Boss 12: Shilpa Shinde supports Saba and Somi Khan—Read

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde took to Twitter and came out in support of the siblings.

Bigg Boss 12: Shilpa Shinde supports Saba and Somi Khan—Read

New Delhi: One of the most controversial and entertaining reality shows Bigg Boss is currently in its 12th season. The show is high on the buzzword and premiered on September 16 with host and dost Salman Khan introducing us to the contestants. This year's concept is of 'Vichitra Jodis' and 6 celebrities along with 6 jodis are in the house.

Sisters Somi and Saba Khan entered the house as a Jodi and have been at the receiving end of complaints by the inmates for their aggressive behaviour. However, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde took to Twitter and came out in support of the siblings.

Shilpa wrote, “All celebrities are very diplomatic I don't know why everyone is against Khan sisters. In my honest opinion, at least they are real. They are talking with every person. I agree that they are a little aggressive but this is how one is supposed to be in Bigg Boss. One has to speak, one has to be expressive. In yesterday's episode she said that ''Hum task kar rahe hai hum bure ban gaye baki sab acche hain" From day one, whole house is against them. Shree does not even talk to them properly. Both r not that bad. As compared to other Jodi's, who are either friends or probably more than a friend, but these are sisters, who are used to staying together and that make them very strong. Everyone in house knows that their father left their mom alone and we know how cruel the world is. I think, this is the reason why both are so aggressive. "

"Kriti aur Roshmi ne unke saath kya kiya. Protect karne wali thi nahi kiya. During captaincy, I saw that Kriti, just for being captain, asked for sugar and spoon in ordering tone and she refused. Captain ghar ke kaam ka order de sakta hai personal cheeze order nahi kar sakta. Definitely they are giving content for the show and in my opinion both are completely right on their way...”

