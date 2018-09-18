Bigg Boss 12: Shivashish Mishra's close friend makes some revelations about him

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 12 has an interesting set of people as housemates. Among some actors, lawyers and models, there is also an entrepreneur Shivashish Mishra, who has made an impactful impression right on his first day in the house. Shivashish, who claims to be a rich business tycoon, has been trying his luck in Mumbai for quite some time. Recently, a close friend of him spilled some beans about the contestant.

During an exclusive chat with Bollywood Life, a close friend revealed, "Shivashish is a great guy. I was surprised to see him on the show. He has a relaxed attitude towards life. He is a very helpful guy. I know him for the past four years. I think he can adjust well in the house."

"I think he should do well. Shivashish struggled in his early days in Mumbai. He can rough it out. Moreover, he is not a shy person. I have done a lot of semi-nude shoots with him. He has a great body and is damn confident. Shivashish is not scared of anything, he does not care. That attitude will help him inside the house," Amit told the web portal.

The show premiered on September 16. This season's Bigg Boss features actors Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakkar, Shristy Rode, Neha Pendse. Not just that, bhajan maestro Anup Jalota along with his girlfriend Jasleen Matharu have entered the house as a couple. Ex-cricketer Sreesanth is also one of the contestants in the show.

A lot of drama is all set to unfold in the coming weeks, still then they stay tuned!