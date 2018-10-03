हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth and Romil Chaudhary's equation takes an ugly turn—Watch

In the preview shared for tonight's episode, Sree and Romil can be seen indulging in a war of words

Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth and Romil Chaudhary&#039;s equation takes an ugly turn—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Show Still

New Delhi: The house of Bigg Boss is known to be a hub of controversies, drama, arguments, planning and what not! Season 12 of the show is going on and after two weeks, equations seem to be changing. While Sristi has started interacting more with the inmates and a new wild card entry is here to spice things up, Sreesanth and Romil Chaudhary's equation is taking an ugly turn.

In the preview shared for tonight's episode, Sree and Romil can be seen indulging in a war of words and threatening to get violent against each other. The video ends with Sree saying, 'Jaane se pehele toh dunga hi dunga'.

Check it out here:

Bigg Boss 12 airs every night at 9 and is one of the most popular reality shows. Last night's episode was high on drama as Anup Jalota broke up with his girlfriend Jasleen Matharu when she refused to sacrifice her make-up and clothes in order to save him from the 'Kaal Kothri'. His decision shocked the inmates and Jasleen was seen breaking down in tears.

Will things get better in tonight's episode and will the war of words between Sreesanth and Romil turn uglier?

We can only wait and watch! 

Tags:
Bigg Boss 12SreesanthRomil ChaudharyAnup Jalotajasleen matharu

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close