Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra and Nehha Pendse nominated for a shocking mid-week eviction - Watch

In the latest promo, we can see the three celebs in shock after being nominated for the eviction.

Pic courtesy: @BiggBoss (Twitter)

Mumbai: The celebrities inside the house of Bigg Boss 12 have a shocker in store! Three celebrities - Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra and Nehha Pendse - have been nominated for the mid-week "surprise" eviction.

In the latest promo, we can see the three celebs in shock after being nominated for the eviction.

In another video, the nominated contestants react to the nomination process and their co-contestants express their views regarding the same.

Take a look at the videos here:

Who will have to leave the house? Well, this is going to be a rude shock to their fans.

Season 12 has celebrities - Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, Srishty Rode besides Sreesanth, Nehha Pendse and Karanvir Bohra.

Other contestants are commoners Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani (as a pair), friends Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra (as a pair) and Romil Chaudhary and Surbhi Rana (as a pair).

