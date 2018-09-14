Bigg Boss 12: These leaked pics of the house will make you wanna jump to weekend premiere

New Delhi: The baap of all reality shows 'Bigg Boss' is gearing up for season 12 and the excitement is only palpable. The show will premiere on September 16 and that's when the viewers will be glued to their television sets. This is going to be superstar Salman Khan's 9th year in a row, hosting the reality show.

Just two days into the premiere episode, some pictures of the house have been leaked online are give us a sneak-peek into what the madhouse is likely to look. One of the most popular and active fan club of the show shared the pictures on Twitter. Check it out:

The show is back to the prime time slot and will be telecast on 9 pm every day.

Last season was one of the most entertaining ones with controversial contestants making it a worth the watch. Television actress Shilpa Shinde lifted the trophy while Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta stood first and second runners-up respectively.

A total of 21 contestants will enter the show in jodis, reportedly.

Comedienne Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be a part of the show.

There is a strong rumour doing the rounds that television couple Gurmeet Chaudhary-Debina Bonerjee, Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar has been approached to come on board the show. Other names who are speculated to be on 'Bigg Boss 12' this time include Sristy Rode, Mahika Sharma, Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim and Tina Dutt etc.