Bigg Boss 12: This is what Anup Jalota's ex-wife Sonali Rathod has to say about his relationship with Jasleen Matharu

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 12 contestants Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu left everyone including Salman Khan surprised when they made their 'relationship' official on the premiere night. Jasleen was Anup Jalota's student and things slowly progressed into love. While entering the Bigg Boss house with her partner Anup, Jasleen had said, “ This is going to come as a huge shock to my parents and friends as no one is aware of my relationship with Anup Jalota ji. We have been dating each other for the last three and a half years. We usually don’t get time to spend with each other in the outside world due to our busy schedules, but now with the help of Bigg Boss, we will get to do so. Also, we will get to know if we can stay together forever."

Anup's ex-wife Sonali Rathod was asked about her opinion about Anup's and Jasleen's relationship, in a telephonic interview with Spotboye. To this, she said 'Why would I talk about my ex husband?' Sonali also revealed that she doesn't really follow Bigg Boss and has moved on happily with her life. When further asked if there is anything that she would like to say she said 'Not really, but I wish Anup the very best in his life.” The singer was then asked if she meant both professionally and personally to which she replied 'Yes'.

Sonali was Anup's first wife and after they parted ways, she married singer Roop Kumar Rathod.