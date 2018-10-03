हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anup Jalota

Bigg Boss 12: Twitterati's reaction to Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu's break-up will leave you in splits

 Twitterati has the funniest reaction to the emotionally charged situation in the Bigg Boss house!

Bigg Boss 12: Twitterati&#039;s reaction to Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu&#039;s break-up will leave you in splits
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 12 contestants Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu are the talk of the town after yesterday's episode. Jalota had left everyone surprised when he broke up with girlfriend Jasleen after she refused to sacrifice her clothes and make-up for him in the task. Barring wild card contestant Surbhi, all other inmates tried their level best to make Anup change his mind but the latter remained adamant on his decision. Jasleen was seen crying post the break-up and all contestants were feeling sorry for the couple.

However, Twitterati has the funniest reaction to the emotionally charged situation in the Bigg Boss house!

Check out how Twitter users are responding to the couple's break-up:

Anup and Jasleen had left everyone including Salman Khan surprised when they made their 'relationship' official on the premiere night. Jasleen was Anup's student and things slowly progressed into love.

While entering the Bigg Boss house with her partner Anup, Jasleen had said, “ This is going to come as a huge shock to my parents and friends as no one is aware of my relationship with Anup Jalota ji. We have been dating each other for the last three and a half years. We usually don’t get time to spend with each other in the outside world due to our busy schedules, but now with the help of Bigg Boss, we will get to do so. Also, we will get to know if we can stay together forever."

Anup Jalotajasleen matharuBigg Boss 12Salman KhanBigg Boss

