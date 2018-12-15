हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend ka Vaar preview: Shah Rukh Khan to promote 'Zero' on Salman Khan's show—Pics

This week's Weekend ka Vaar episode will have two of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan share the stage!

New Delhi: Popular television reality show 'Bigg Boss' is currently airing its season 12. The show is high on the buzzword and the race to finale seems to be getting tougher each day. This week's Weekend ka Vaar episode will have two of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan share the stage! SRK will make an appearance on the show to promote his upcoming film 'Zero'.

Check out some of the pics from 'Bigg Boss 12' sets:

SRK took to Twitter and shared a pic from sets.

Coming to 'Zero', the film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles besides SRK. Not only this, the film also has a cameo by Salman and audience is most excited to see SRK and Salman spread their charm on silver screen.  The song 'Issaqbaazi' featuring the two superstars was unveiled recently and is a foot-tapping, filled with desi flavour and super energetic dance number. The unbeatable camaraderie between SRK and Salman is something that made us want to hit the dance floor right away!

SRK, Anushka and Katrina have earlier shared screen space in 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' and the film was a super hit. It will indeed be interesting to see the trio working together once again.

'Zero' is slated to release on December 21.

