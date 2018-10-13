हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 12 Weekend ka Vaar updates: Kajol’s presence lights up the atmosphere

Known to be a great performer, an actor par excellence, Kajol amped up the entertainment factor and involved contestants in various activities. 

This 'Weekend ka Waar’ special festivities took over the Bigg Boss house this Navratri. While the world outside the Bigg Boss house is engaged and engrossed in celeration spirit, the contestants of Bigg Boss house were also given a chance to bring in by celebrating with full gusto. The house mates are missing their family, especially during this festivities and are constantly reminiscing of their past celebrations. To brighten their day and bring a smile on their face, this Weekend Ka Vaar episode had Bollywood’s vivacious and very versatile actress, Kajol, as a special guest. The day began with a disruptive task conducted by Bigg Boss where the contestants had to give a name tag to each other like Double Dholki, Buddhu, Shatir etc. A major fight took place between them as they were not agreeing with each others opinion.

Finally, they decided to go with the majority and Sourabh was tagged as Double dholki, Dipika as Shatir and Nehha as Buddhu. Salman Khan then took over and spoke to Sreesanth and Anupji in the outhouse and discussed the contestants and their revelations that have surprised the two men. Sreesanth said he is shocked to see Dipika's changed avatar. Later, while speaking to the contestants, Salman warned them that if they get physically violent in the house, again, he will make sure that they are evicted from the house. The contestants apologized and promised that such actions won't be repeated.

With the passing of the current week, one that was like a roller coaster ride for the contestants, especially facing mid-week eviction and then the tedious tasks that brought out the frustration of many. Kajol, entered the house, as a surprise for the contestants, and lifted up their spirits with her cheerfulness. The actress lightened up the frowns and turned them into smiles.

Known to be a great performer, an actor par excellence, Kajol amped up the entertainment factor and involved contestants in various activities. Looking at the blooming friendship between Jasleen Matharu and Shivashish Mishra, Kajol asked them to dance together on her famous track ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aakhen’ from the movie Baazigar. In another funny instance, she asked Deepak Thakur and his jodidaar Urvashi Vani to recreate her iconic scene of, ‘Ja Simran, Jee le Apni Zindagi’ from her movie, ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’.

On stage, Salman Khan reunited with the Bollywood damsel to test her dexterity as he asked her to solve a puzzle. There were various face cut-outs kept as pieces of a puzzle (of different Bollywood actors) and Kajol had to solve the puzzle by identifying her husband, Ajay Devgn’s face. While she solved the complicated puzzle, Salman tried to distract her and subject her to his random, fun-filled questions.

Keep watching this space for more Bigg Boss updates!

