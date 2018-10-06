हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar updates: Salman Khan turns chef for 'partner' Govinda

Elated to have his close friend on the show, Salman Khan was seen preparing breakfast for Govinda

The weekend is here and the anxiety holds strong. Who will be evicted this weekend? Which nominated contestant will be safe? The questions are never ending. A week that witnessed a range of emotions - from anger to newfound friendships from love to even a break up has finally ended. Keeping in mind the tensed atmosphere and a rather hostile environment within the house, host Salman Khan had a twist planned and a special guest invited to lighten the mood.

Megastar Salman Khan was joined by his favourite Partner Govinda. The duo were seen living a life of contestants for a day. Bigg Boss woke them up to the popular song ‘Do You Wanna Partner’. Elated to have his close friend on the show, Salman Khan was seen preparing breakfast for Govinda, a rather unusual site. Both of them, even nominated jodis from Bollywood, a fun take on how and who they'd like to nominate for various reasons.

Later Salman and Govinda entered the grand stage with the Bigg Band playing their popular song ‘Soni De Nakhre’. Salman also got Govinda to interact with the housemates through the interactive TV. Being at his hilarious best, Govinda got them to play the ‘Salesman’ game for which each housemate was deemed as a product and the others had to sell them adding their own creativity to ensure they please the buyers. Adding more fun to the game, Govinda gets Shivashish and Sreesanth to mouth his famous dialogues. They impeccably tried to replicate it but couldn’t match up to the superstar thus leaving everyone in splits.

Salman and Govinda’s coming together was definitely the most sought after and their union on Bigg boss 12 was the highlight of this weekend ka war. A guessing game between the superstars eventually had them grooving to songs like - ‘ I am a Disco Dancer’, ‘Aapke aa jane se’ etc. After spending some great time together, Govinda made an exit and Salman Khan took to his regular act of being the disciplinarian for the contestants and reprimanding them for their behaviour patterns throughout the week.

The inmates chose Neha as this week's 'Gunehgaar' and she was sent to the torture chamber. Soon after Salman bid adieu to contestants, the entire house was engulfed in a never-ending argument.

Keep watching this space for more updates!

Bigg Boss 12Salman KhanGovinda

