हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar written updates: Television stars pay a visit to inmates

Before meeting the contestants, the stars enacted various situations in the house disguised as the contestants

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar written updates: Television stars pay a visit to inmates

Family, friends and laughter are the best cure for an upset state of mind. Yesterday after a brawl among the contestants and Salman’s chide on their behaviour, the contestants were a little low spirited. To brighten their day, Bigg Boss invited some television stars to meet the contestants. Bela (Surbhi Jyoti), Mahir (Pearl Puri), Vishaka (Anita Hassanandini) from Naagin 3, Preeto (Kamya Punjabi) from Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii, Aditya Hooda (Harshad Chopda) and RJ Jai Mittal (Shivin Narang) had come to spend some time and take part in some fun activities with the contestants.

There was a Bigg Boss pageant organised for the boys of the house and Kamya, Anita and Surbhi were the judges and Shivin was the host. The boys had to showcase their talent. Karanvir and Rohit dance to ‘Desi Boys’ and also went shirtless to flaunt their chiseled bodies. Romil did a rap and Deepak sang a song. Sreesanth did a break dance on the song ‘Muqalla Muqabla’ and everyone joined him in the dance. Later, Rising Star 2 winner Hemant Brijwasi also came to entertain the contestants. There was jukebox that was kept in the garden where the contestants had to pick a song and dedicate it to each other and Hemant would sing that song.

Before meeting the contestants, the stars enacted various situations in the house disguised as the contestants where Pearl was Sreesanth, Surbhi was Dipika, Anita was Somi, Shivin was Deepak, Kamya was Megha and Harshad was Karanvir. They also did a fun gag with Salman Khan where Surbhi and Anita entered with varmalas and a marriage proposal for Salman. They also did a Naagin dance with Salman.

After all the fun and games, it was time to address the elephant in the room - the eviction for the tenth week.

Tags:
Bigg Boss 12bigg boss weekend ka vaarbigg boss written updatesSalman Khannaagin 3

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close