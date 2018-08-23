हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 12: Will adult star Danny D and Mahika Sharma be the highest paid contestant jodi?

There is a strong rumour doing the rounds that television couple Gurmeet Chaudhary-Debina Bonerjee will be seen on the show.

Bigg Boss 12: Will adult star Danny D and Mahika Sharma be the highest paid contestant jodi?
Pic Courtesy: Facebook

New Delhi: It is that time of the year when reality show 'Bigg Boss' rules the small screens and fans remain glued to their TV sets to catch all the drama. The show is set to start in September and the buzz is only palpable. Superstar Salman Khan will once again be back as the host of the show which grabs maximum eyeballs for three long months.

Although no names have been officially confirmed yet like every year, this time too there are several celebrities who are rumoured to be entering the show. And the latest buzz is that porn star Danny D and Mahika Sharma will be seen on the show as a jodi. And that's not all, reportedly they will be the highest paid contestant jodi as well.

According to Pinkvilla.com, Danny D and Mahika will be given a whopping Rs 95 lakh per week.

There is a strong rumour doing the rounds that television couple Gurmeet Chaudhary-Debina Bonerjee, Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar has been approached to come on board the show. Other names who are speculated to be on 'Bigg Boss 12' this time include Sristy Rode, Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim and Tina Dutt etc.

However, no name has been confirmed as yet.

 

Tags:
Bigg Boss 12mahika sharmadanny dSalman KhanAdult StarBigg Bosshighest paid jodi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close