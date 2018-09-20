हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 12: Will Karanvir Bohra and Khan sisters' friendship last long?

If there's anyone who is trying to extend a friendly hand to the Khan sisters, it is Karanvir Bohra.

Bigg Boss 12: Will Karanvir Bohra and Khan sisters&#039; friendship last long?

Mumbai: Bigg Bos season 12 is turning out to be thoroughly entertaining. With celebrities and commoners on board as individuals and pairs, season 12 of Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has already garnered eyeballs.

One of the pairs is of the Khan sisters - Somi and Saba from Jaipur. The two girls have irked many of their co-inmates. They have had heated arguments with Sreesanth, spoken ill about Dipika Kakar and also poked fun at ex-Roadies contestant Kriti Verma's smile.

If there's anyone who is trying to extend a friendly hand to the Khan sisters, it is Karanvir Bohra. It was the Naagin star who continued to be friendly with the Khan sisters after they had an ugly spat with Sreesanth. He has maintained a cordial relationship with them and it will be interesting to see how his bonding with the siblings shapes up.

Will Karan's friendship with the Khan sisters last for long? Let's wait and watch.

Season 12 has celebrities - Nehha Pendse, Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, Srishty Rode and Sreesanth on board as individual contestants. 65-year-old veteran Bhajan singer Anup Jalota too is a part of the show along with his 28-year-old partner Jasleen Matharu.

Other contestants are Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani (as a pair), friends Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra (as a pair), Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh (as a pair), Roshmi Banik and Kriti Verma.

Bigg Boss 12Bigg Boss 12 newsBigg Boss latestKaranvir BohraSomi KhanSaba Khan

