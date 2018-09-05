Bigg Boss 12: Will Katrina Kaif co-host the show? Salman Khan's answer will leave you in splits

Mumbai: Soon after the theme of Bigg Boss season 12 was revealed, speculations were rife that Katrina Kaif might join Salman Khan as the co-host of the show. However, the BB team never confirmed the same.

According to media reports, Salman revealed how Katrina's name might have emerged. During a recent media interaction, Salman displayed wit and said that Katrina might have spread those rumours herself.

Narrating Katrina's supposed conversation with him, Salman said that the actress even suggested that she would stick to the script while he could be impromptu as always. And when he asked how much she would charge to host the show, she said she would quote the same price as him.

Well, this is Salman for you!

Until the ninth season, only celebrities participated in the show. The tenth season witnessed a major twist with commoners competing with celebrities. The eleventh season too had commoners on board.

Bigg Boss, an Indian version of a Dutch reality show Big Brother has successfully completed 11 seasons. The first season of the show was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan in the second and third editions respectively. Salman has been hosting the show since Season 4.

Bigg Boss season 12 is expected to have its premiere on September 16, but the makers haven't yet issued a statement to confirm the same.