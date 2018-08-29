Bigg Boss 12: Will these contestants be a part of the show?

Mumbai: If the latest buzz is anything to go by, then Salman Khan will be back on the small screen with the 12th season of super-hit reality show Bigg Boss. The promos of the show are out, and fans can't keep calm.

There were reports suggesting that popular TV actor Karanvir Bohra would be a part of the show. But the actor has denied participating despite being approached by the makers of the show. According to an online portal, Bohra said that he has been consistently offered a chance to enter the house since season 1, but he has declined it every time.

Names of other celebrities too are doing the rounds - Dalljiet Kaur and her former husband Shaleen Bhanot, Gurmeet Chaudhary and his wife Debina Bonerjee, Shrishty Rode, Splitsvilla 7 winner Scarlett M Rose etc.

The makers have remained tight-lipped and so have the celebrities.

It will be interesting to see who all make it to the list of contestants this season among the celebrities.

The tenth season of the show had a major twist. Until then, only celebrities were a part of the show as contestants. The tenth season witnessed the participation of common people too. The eleventh season too had commoners on board with a new twist. Some of the contestants had been introduced as Padosis (neighbours).

Bigg Boss, an Indian version of a Dutch reality show Big Brother has successfully completed 11 seasons. The first season of the show was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan in the second and third editions respectively. Salman has been hosting the show since Season 4.