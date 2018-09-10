हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 12: Will this singer be a part of Salman Khan's show?

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachhiya will enter the house as a jodi.

Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 12 premiere is just a few days away. The show hosted by Bollywood heavyweight Salman Khan is all set to make a splash on the small screen once again. The makers haven't yet shared the list of contestants, but names of a few celebrities are doing the rounds.

The latest report suggests that veteran Bhajan singer Anup Jalota will be a part of the show this season. According to a report in indianexpress.com, Jalota will enter the house as a celebrity contestant. 
He was reportedly reluctant to join the show, but the makers convinced him to do it.

The singer will make an appearance as an individual contestant and not with anyone else. This season will see some of the contestants participating as a pair. 

The weekday episodes of the last few seasons of the show were aired at 10.30 PM but now it will be back on the prime time slot - 9 PM.

On a related note, newly married couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachhiya will enter the house as a jodi and it would be interesting to see what they have in store for their fans.

Names of other celebrities too are doing the rounds - Dalljiet Kaur and her former husband Shaleen Bhanot, Gurmeet Chaudhary and his wife Debina Bonerjee, Shrishty Rode, Splitsvilla 7 winner Scarlett M Rose etc.

