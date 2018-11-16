हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
bigg boss 12 written updates

Bigg Boss 12 written updates: All the housemates get nominated

Bigg Boss 12 written updates: All the housemates get nominated

Romil’s first decision was to send Megha. His allegation was the ugly fight between Deepak and her. Although, she tried to defend herself, everyone agreed that she must be sent to the jail, to which he obliged and handed over the first ticket. Second nomination was of Shivashish, for threatening Deepak with a fight. Shivashish disagreed and refused to take the ticket, he remained adamant on his decision. Bigg Boss gave him a warning saying that whatever the captain decides, has to be followed. But Shivashsh’s stubbornness on not following even Bigg Boss’ orders was a major shock.

An unexpected arbitration was enforced on the contestants for Shivashish’s misbehaviour. Bigg Boss was enraged at him for not playing by the rule and warned him that if he did not listen to the Captain the entire house will suffer its repercussions. Listening to this the entire house turned cold towards Shivashish who eventually went and sobbed in the washroom for his arrogant behaviour. It wasn’t a surprise when Sreesanth, his only friend, supported him for this.

Later, a fun luxury budget task was announced for the contestants called Garnier Men Acno fight task. There were two teams in the house Team Romil and Team Rohit. An obstacle course was set on the garden area and they had to collect the placards with the luxury items while going through the obstacles. In the end they had to wash their face with a Garnier facewash. One who finished the race in the shortest time, won the task and only that team was entitled to enjoy the luxury items earned by them.

Will Bigg Boss’ decision have any effect on the contestants or will they continue to be arrogant?

