Anup Jalota

Bigg Boss 12 written updates: Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu part ways

Here are the highlights

Bigg Boss 12 written updates: Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu part ways
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

The third week in the Bigg Boss 12 house has not been easy on the housemates. With competition taking priority, the contestants have taken their task with a great sense of enthusiasm. Having enacted a kidnapper and convict for a task, the singles were chosen to be in charge. They had to take as convict one of the Jodi members and make demands and negotiate a deal with the other member in order to release the convicted jodidaar.

Dipika was chosen as the first kidnapper and she chose to negotiate a deal with Jasleen while Anup was held, hostage. The demands made by Dipika, were that she needed Jasleen to cut her hair shoulder length, destroy all her clothes as well as every piece of make-up she owned. Jasleen, was distraught with such demands and couldn't succeed in completing the task which angered Anup alot and got them nominated immediately.Later, Deepak was challenged by Karanvir, Sreesanth’s hostage was Saba, and Srishty captured Sorabh.

Extreme competition amongst the contestants, triggered unrealistic demands from the jodis so that they surrender to the singles and get themselves nominated for evictions. When Karanvir took Urvashi hostage, he asked Deepak to shave off all the hair on his body and head, except his eyebrows. Srishty demanded that Shivashish destroy all his clothes, perfumes and also shave his head & moustache to save their jodi from nominations. Sighting major issues, fighting back and arguing for the right and wrong will be the highlight of today’s episode.

Anup was seen to be distressed because Jasleen couldn’t sacrifice materialistic things for his sake. While he was upset, Romil and Surbhi were caught adding fuel to fire with their sarcastic comments on Anup - Jasleen’s differences.Anup then declared that his relationship with Jasleen has ended as she couldn't give up things for their sake.

With one of the Jodi’s, already making it to the nominations list for this week, it will be interesting to see how the other Jodi’s perform in the task. Will the Jodi’s give a tough fight and fulfil all the demands of the singles or will they rather risk nominations?

